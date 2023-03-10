The US and the EU discussed the start of work on an agreement on critical minerals

March 11 - BLiTZ. American President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed the possibility of starting negotiations to sign a cooperation agreement on a very important raw material. Write about it RIA Novosti.

Reported. that materials for the production of batteries for electric cars play a very important role in the automotive industry. So, at the last meeting in Washington, they discussed the aspects that are needed for signing the treaty.

“Such an agreement will contribute to the achievement of our common goals to increase the volume of extraction and processing of materials, and will facilitate access to sources of critical raw materials,” the document says.

