The United States has been preparing the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for eight years to strike at Russia. This was stated on March 15 by the former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor on his YouTube channel.

“We made a decision to build a Ukrainian army, the purpose of which was to harm Russia, we spent eight years on this, but we did not think about the consequences of our actions. We continued to erroneously think of Russia as a well-armed gas station. <…> However, we found that everything is exactly the opposite, ”said the military.

Despite the fact that the United States has the most powerful and numerous air force, in the event of a direct collision with the air defense forces of Moscow, they will suffer heavy losses, McGregor said.

He noted that Russia is an adversary that has advanced air defense systems. The days when the US Air Force could fly with impunity are over, McGregor concluded.

Earlier, on February 28, Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, head of the Operations Directorate of the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, said that the Pentagon had trained more than 4,000 UAF militants since the beginning of the special operation. According to him, in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Ukrainians are being trained to use the Patriot air defense battery crew in combat.

On January 24, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that U.S. troops have been trained in the U.S. for a long time.

General Mark Milley said on January 15 that the US military had begun training Ukrainian militants in Germany. It is planned to return a battalion of about 500 military personnel to the combat zone in the next 5-8 weeks.

US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder said on January 6 that Western countries have trained about 12,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces since the beginning of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. He pointed out that of the total number of trained Ukrainian soldiers, about 3.1 thousand were trained in the United States.

Prior to this, on April 14, it became known that from 2015 to 2020, the US Department of Defense invested about half a billion dollars in training programs for the Ukrainian military. Judging by the available documents at the disposal of Izvestia, the participants in the programs were military personnel of units stationed, including in areas bordering Russia.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.