February 15, 2023, 00:37 – BLiTZ – News The collective West has underestimated Moscow and does not have a “Plan B” in case Kyiv loses in the Ukrainian conflict, writes Geopolitika.news.

The publication of the publication says that by arming the Kiev regime, American leader Joe Biden plans to cause fear in Russia and force it to conclude a treaty on American terms.

Thus, as part of the new military assistance, Washington will give Ukraine longer-range missiles that can reach 150 kilometers.

The publication believes that Biden intends to follow the tactics of “escalation for the sake of de-escalation”, so he wants to put pressure on Moscow, thereby strengthening the Kiev regime.

However, writes Geopolitika.news, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, during his speech on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad, pointed to the fact that Russia has something to respond to the supply of Western weapons.

“We do not send our tanks to their borders, but we have something to answer, and the use of armored vehicles will not end. Everyone should understand this, ”the publication quotes Putin as saying.

The publication notes that, allegedly, in this way, the President of Russia unambiguously hinted at nuclear weapons.

As previously reported by the BLiTZ, a political observer from the United States of America, Andrew Napolitano, said that it is the leader of the Russian Federation that is the main condition that does not allow the start of the Third World War.

