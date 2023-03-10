The US federal budget for the next year includes funds for the creation of a tractor to flood the ISS

March 10 - BLiTZ. The US federal budget for the next fiscal year includes funds for the creation of a tractor to flood the International Space Station. Informs about it <a rel="nofollow noopener" class="wnqijq source" href="http://tass.ru/" target="_blank">TASS</a>.

The document, which was posted on the website of the White House, contains a clarification that the flooding of the ISS by the United States can be carried out without the participation of Russia. According to the authors of the project, these are the necessary measures that had to be taken in order not to rely on Russian systems, because they may “fail” to cope with the task.

It is worth noting that it is planned to allocate 180 million dollars for the creation of a space tractor.

U.S. intelligence calls Russia the main rival of the United States in space, despite sanctions