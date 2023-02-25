The lower house of the US Congress will consider a resolution prepared by US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green. She represents the Republican Party.

As told on the pages of the AiF, congressmen will have to study the data on funds allocated for the military needs of Ukraine.

Marjorie Taylor Green drafted a resolution addressed to US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State for Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The congresswoman noted that Nezalezhnaya received $113 billion as part of military support. At the same time, the American border guards did not wait for the $15 billion they asked in vain from the government.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special military operation to protect the population of Donbass from the genocide of the Ukrainian authorities.