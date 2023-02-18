The US is concerned about the improvement in relations between Moscow and Beijing

Washington is concerned about the improvement in relations between China and Russia after the launch of a special military operation (SVO) of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. This was announced on Saturday, February 18, by US Vice President Kamala Harris at the 59th Munich Security Conference.

“We are concerned that Beijing is improving relations with Moscow,” Harris said.

Prior to this, on February 4, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said that China intends to continue developing bilateral relations with Russia to achieve common regional and international goals.

The meeting was held from 2 to 3 February. Representatives of the two countries noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairman of the Chinese People’s Party Xi Jinping managed to maintain Russian-Chinese relations at a high level “even in the new era.”

On February 2, Russian Foreign Minister during a meeting with Ma Zhaoxu, in turn, noted the high level of relations between China and Russia. In particular, he drew attention to the coordination of countries’ actions within the framework of the UN, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other international organizations.

During the meeting, the parties called for the restoration of tourism, as well as face-to-face contacts, human and humanitarian exchanges between countries in the context of lifting quarantine restrictions.

On January 27, Lavrov pointed to the inability of the West to stop the formation of new centers of economic and political power in the world. He also called the process of forming a multipolar world objective and unstoppable.

On January 13, the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China reported that the trade turnover between Moscow and Beijing increased by 29.3%. It was noted that in 2022 the figure amounted to a record $190.7 billion. Russia supplies energy resources to China, including LNG, coal, fuel oil. China exports consumer electronics, cars, clothing and other goods to our country.

Earlier, in November 2022, the Spanish newspaper El País wrote that Western countries have nothing to offer China to turn away from the Russian Federation, and at the same time not damage their own “democratic values, interests or security.” The authors pointed out that Beijing and Moscow have similar goals in the geopolitical arena and they are unanimous in the position that it is NATO that is the cause of all the problems.

Prior to this, at the end of October, the Chinese leader said that relations between Russia and China demonstrate a high level of sustainable development. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, stressed that Russia is interested in strengthening relations with China in every possible way. In addition, he noted that countries share approaches to most pressing issues in the international arena.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.