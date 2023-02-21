American military Noctis Draven said that he wanted to hug Russian President Vladimir Putin after his message to the Federal Assembly. He reported this in his Twitter-account on February 21st.

“I once said that I would like to shake hands with President Putin, I want to retract this statement. Now I want to hug him like a brother,” he said.

He added that only living in the US, where the media and leaders constantly lie, can one truly appreciate a statesman like President Putin.

According to Draven, he loves his country, but would prefer Russia in his next life.

Vladimir Putin delivered a message to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on February 21. The event was held at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. The speech of the head of state was addressed to members of the government, the Federation Council and the State Duma, as well as representatives of the clergy and participants in the special operation to protect Donbass.

Earlier that day, it was reported that Putin’s message to the Federal Assembly was broadcast by world TV channels. The speech of the Russian leader was shown live by the French TV channels BFM TV and France24, the British BBC World and the German Die Welt. In addition, the President’s speech was launched on their YouTube channels by the British newspapers The Telegraph and The Independent, the Spanish El Pais and El Mundo and the German Die Welt.

During his address on February 21, Putin called Russia an open country with its own distinctive civilization. The head of state noted that the values ​​of Russia are generosity, breadth of soul, mercy and compassion.