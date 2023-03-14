The US Navy intends to write off eight ships ahead of schedule, which are “unprofitable” to repair

March 14 - BLiTZ. The US Navy is ready to decommission 11 ships this year. At the same time, eight of these vessels have not completed their service life. In other words, the ort of them decided to give up ahead of schedule.

We are talking about three landing ships, three cruisers and two ships of the coastal zone. The most interesting thing is that they wanted to write them off in previous years. Details are reported by the information publication “Military Review”.

Rear Admiral John Hambleton shared his opinion on this matter. According to him, experts examined the vessels before the decision on the list was made. They concluded that decommissioning ships would be much more profitable than repairing and putting them into use.