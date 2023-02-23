The US State Department named the most expensive gift to Biden in 2021

The “Moscow” writing set with Khokhloma painting became the most expensive gift to US President Joe Biden in 2021, as it became known on February 23 from the annual data presented by the US State Department. report protocol management.

“Desk set for writing and a pen. 06/16/2021. Value – $ 12 thousand. Location – transferred to NARU (National Archives and Records Administration), ”the report says.

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented this gift to his American counterpart at the Geneva summit in 2021. The American leader presented Putin with aviator sunglasses and a crystal figurine of a bison as a return gift.

The Office of the Chief of Protocol at the State Department provided a list of gifts received from foreign governments. The selection includes both material gifts and gifts in the form of trips or travel expenses, the document says.

70 pages contain data on mutual gifts of the head of the White House and his wife Jill Biden, assistants in the administration of the American president, national security advisers and others.

