The US State Department wanted to transfer $ 753 million to Ukraine to counter Russian influence

March 9 - BLiTZ. The US presidential administration wants to spend at least $753 million to "counter Russia's malign influence in Ukraine." This is how this item of budget spending in the budget for 2024 is worded, KMV Novosti reports.

The amount will reportedly be transferred to Ukraine, and will be intended to “continue to counter Russian influence and meet emerging needs”, including in the field of cyber security.

US President Biden has requested $37.7 billion from the budget to maintain nuclear deterrence in 2024 March 9, 2023 at 21:27

The funds will be spent, according to the US authorities, to fight Ukraine against disinformation, and in addition, to stabilize the macroeconomics and achieve the sustainability of civil society, the commentary to the draft budget officially says.

US budget expenditures are projected at $6.883 trillion, budget revenues in 2023 – $5.036 trillion.

Recall that since February 24 last year, Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine.