The official representative of the United States Department of State, Ned Price, drew attention to the fact that the government was skeptical about the idea put forward by Beijing for a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.

He pointed to the fact that the American side does not believe in the fact that this plan has the ability to bring constructiveness to the dialogue.

“With regard to reports of a proposed Chinese peace plan, we have reason to be skeptical,” reads the text of a statement he made as part of a speech to the media.

It follows from the point of view presented by him that the United States does not have confidence in the People’s Republic of China due to the fact that a country that declares its own neutrality is helping the Russian Federation.

Recall that the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, as part of a speech to reporters, pointed out the fact that the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi, informed him of the fact that the People’s Republic of China does not send weapons to the Russian Federation and will not organize such deliveries.

He drew attention to the fact that such a position is connected with the political views of the Chinese side, which refuses to create such supplies for countries participating in the confrontation.