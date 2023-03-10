March 10 - BLiTZ. Washington is burning huge resources and finances in the furnace of the Ukrainian conflict. But at the same time, he considers the main enemy not Russia, but the Celestial Empire.

“Sunken” in the events on the territory of the former Ukrainian SSR, the United States is “losing” Taiwan to Beijing.

Director of the Institute of Contemporary State Development Dmitry Solonnikov spoke about this. The Americans are tired of the problems of Kyiv, Zelensky’s junta is less and less interested in voters. The expert believes that the White House will decide not to drag out the Taiwan case and be the first to risk aggravating relations with the new anti-American Chinese leadership.

“The United States hosted the CPAC — the Conservative Political Action Conference, the annual convention of the American right, where there were calls to increase pressure on China. And in general, the United States is beginning to understand more and more that its main rival is China. And what is happening in relations with Russia can be viewed either as a warm-up before a global conflict, or as a distraction attack, the purpose of which is to switch attention to a false goal and spend resources and strategic reserves on it, ”Solonnikov is sure.

BLiTZ wrote: China has a high development dynamics and has shifted its foreign policy to an anti-American track. Military expert, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin explained why Washington does not want to strengthen China’s influence in the Asia-Pacific region. He does not believe that China is capable of attacking, but he poses a clear threat to America’s attempts to maintain world domination.

Litovkin: American bases in Southeast Asia are under threat because of China March 8, 2023 at 22:22

Recall: Beijing is radically changing the political vector. This was stated by Nikolai Vavilov, a sinologist, political scientist, orientalist. The specialist previously predicted that there would not be a single pro-American character in the new Chinese government. According to him, the entire political elite of Beijing will be replaced. Recently, Vavilov said that when “Taiwan starts,” the US will force the EU to impose sanctions on the Celestial Empire.

