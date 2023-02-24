The Verkhovna Rada denounced all agreements on cooperation with the Russian Federation on the Sea of ​​Azov

The Verkhovna Rada terminated all agreements with Russia relating to the Sea of ​​Azov. This was announced on Friday, February 24, by Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

“Parliament has denounced all agreements with Russia on the Sea of ​​Azov,” he said in his Telegram channel.

We are talking about an agreement on cooperation between countries in the use of the Sea of ​​Azov and the Kerch Strait. The agreement on the creation of the Black Sea Group of Naval Cooperation was also denounced.

The first agreement was signed in 2003. The document regulated the joint activities of Russia and Ukraine in the field of shipping. Cooperation on fisheries, environmental safety, as well as navigation and hydrographic support was implied.

The second document, which provides for the formation of the Black Sea Naval Cooperation Group, entered into force in 2001. Then the agreement was signed by Ukraine, Russia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania and Turkey. One of the goals of the agreement was proclaimed joint activities to ensure security in the Black Sea marine area.

In December, Sergey Lebedev, chairman of the CIS executive committee, told Izvestia that by December 2022, the Ukrainian authorities had denounced about 20% of the agreements concluded within the CIS. He clarified that Kyiv withdrew from a number of international agreements in the fields of economy, education, space, military-political activities.