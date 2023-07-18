The villages of UP beat the city in removing poverty, the maximum number of poor decreased in Maharajganj, Gonda and Balrampur.

Lucknow. The efforts being made by the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh to eradicate poverty and increase the income of the poor through various schemes to bring them out of the poverty line have yielded pleasant results. According to NITI Aayog’s report ‘National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A Progress Review 2023’, between 2015-16 and 2019-21, while a record 135 million people in India have moved out of multidimensional poverty, Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of poor. A decline has been registered and 3.43 crore people have been able to overcome multidimensional poverty. Providing multidimensional poverty estimates for 36 states, union territories and 707 administrative districts, the report said the sharpest reduction in the proportion of multidimensional poor has been recorded in Uttar Pradesh. The number of states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan comes after UP.

The number of poor is decreasing in villages more than in cities

According to the report, in Uttar Pradesh, 3,42,72,484 people have come out of poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-21. As a result, the proportion of people living in poverty in the state has decreased from 37.68% in 2015-16 to 22.93% in 2019-21. The poverty ratio in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh declined from 44.29% in 2015-16 to 26.35% in 2019-21, while in urban areas it declined from 17.72% in 2015-16 to 11.57% in 2019-21.

There were positive results on many other parameters as well.

Along with poverty, positive results have also been seen in the parameters related to health, education and standard of living of the poor in UP. According to the report, the number of poor who were deprived of nutrition was 30.40% in 2015-16, which came down to 18.45% in 2019-21. Similarly, the mortality rate of children and adolescents has also improved. It was 3.81% in 2015-16, which came down to 2.20% in 2019-21. Maternal health also improved a lot and it decreased from 25.20% in 2015-16 to 15.97% in 2019-21. Under the Standard of Living, the percentage of the poor who were deprived of cooking fuel in 2015-16 was 34.24, which remained 17.95% in 2019-21. In 2015-16, 2.09% were deprived of drinking water, which decreased to 0.93% in 2019-21.

Ten districts with maximum reduction in poverty

Maharajganj – 29.64

Gonda – 29.55

Balrampur – 27.90

Kaushambi – 25.75

25.33

Shravasti – 24.42

Jaunpur-26.65

Basti – 23.36

Ghazipur – 22.83

Kushinagar – 22.28

Chitrakoot – 21.40

