The volunteers of the Sangh are engaged day and night in 8 service activities in the Rath Yatra of the world famous Jagannath.

Puri, 21 June (Hindustan Times). The government and administration make preparations in their own way for the world famous Rath Yatra of Jagannath ji. At the same time, the world’s largest social organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh also fulfills its social responsibility. Wherever there is some deficiency at the administrative level, he automatically gets involved in service work through his volunteers.

In the grand Rath Yatra that started from Jagannath Puri in Odisha from Tuesday, the workers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have taken 8 types of service work in their hands. In these services, 1100 volunteers of the Sangh are working continuously in full uniform. During the Rath Yatra, in case of any emergency, a 500 meter humanitarian road has been made to take out an ambulance from the crowd. Also, in case of fainting or getting injured due to heat etc., people can be taken to the ambulance immediately. Apart from this, the hospital is engaged in first aid, ambulance service, stretcher service, food distribution, drinking water distribution, mobile water drinking system, lost person search, patient assistance etc.

The volunteers of the Sangh are continuously doing service work from morning till evening. This is not the first time. Since 2005, the volunteers are doing many such works in collaboration with the administration. The most important of these 8 types of services is that the administration gets cleanliness done on the Rath Yatra route for 9 days, but the volunteers of the Sangh themselves monitor it, get it done by the administration and also do the work of cleanliness themselves. Volunteer doctors from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Brahmapur are present and providing first aid. This primary treatment encouraged those doctors and they promised to serve for 9 days.

Before the commencement of the Yatra, on the evening of 19th June at Saraswati Bal Vidyamandir (Ghoda Bazar), the office bearers of the Sangh divided all the swayamsevaks into 8 parts and explained their responsibilities. Altogether 2500 workers of Sangh and various organizations are engaged in this programme. This program is going on under the supervision of Prant Sewa Pramukh Shantanu Manjhi, District Karyawah Vamdev Nayak.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (Odisha East) state campaign chief Ravi Narayan Panda told that the volunteers have been given the responsibility with a complete plan for various arrangements in the Rath Yatra. The volunteers are carrying out their responsibilities from time to time with their identity cards. At the same time, we have asked the volunteers of the entire province to be ready to deal with any incident-accident.