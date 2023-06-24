The wait for Vande Bharat Express is over, will run from Ranchi to Patna on June 27, will run six days a week, reservation begins

Ranchi: It has been decided by the Ministry of Railways that Vande Bharat Express train will be operated between Patna-Ranchi-Patna. Train number 02439 Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express train will depart from Ranchi on June 27 after inauguration. This train will operate till Patna as Vande Bharat Special. Regular operation of Patna-Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express train will be done from June 28. Train number 22349 Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express train will depart from Patna six days a week (except Tuesday) from June 28.

Vande Bharat will run six days a week

Vande Bharat Express Train Departure from Patna at 07:00, Arrival at Gaya at 08:25, Departure at 08:35, Arrival at Koderma at 09:35, Departure at 09:37, Arrival at Hazaribagh Town at 10:33, Departure at 10:00: 35 hrs, Barkakana arrival at 11:35 hrs, departure 11:40 hrs, Mesra arrival at 12:20 hrs, departure 12:22 hrs and Ranchi arrival at 13:00 hrs. Train number 22350 Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express train will depart from Ranchi six days a week (except Tuesday) from June 28.

Vande Bharat Express train will have eight coaches

Vande Bharat Express train departs Ranchi at 16:15, arrives Mesra at 16:35, departs 16:37, arrives Barkakana at 17:30, departs 17:35, arrives Hazaribagh Town at 18:30, departs 18: 32 hrs, Koderma arrival at 19:30 hrs, departure at 19:32 hrs, Gaya arrival at 20:45 hrs, departure at 20:55 hrs and Patna arrival at 22:05 hrs. There will be a total of 08 coaches in these trains.

Reservation of Vande Bharat Express started

In Vande Bharat Express train, the fare for air conditioned chair car from Ranchi to Patna is Rs 1175 and for executive chair car is Rs 2110. In Vande Bharat Express train from Patna to Ranchi, the fare of air conditioned chair car is Rs 1025 and the fare of executive chair car is Rs 1930. Reservation facility has started in these trains.