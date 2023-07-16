The wait is over, the 14th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi may come on this date, get this work done soon

Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Like all classes, the government has started many beneficial and welfare schemes keeping in mind the farmers of the country. Many of these schemes are run by the state government and some are run by the central government. The government spends thousands of crores on these schemes. The purpose of the government behind running these schemes is that all the needy and poor people can get its benefit. Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana comes under one such scheme. This scheme is run by the Central Government. Under this scheme, farmers are given an installment of two thousand rupees three times in a year. The farmers have got 13 installments and now they are eagerly waiting for the 14th installment. So let’s know till when the farmers can get this amount.

When can the 14th installment come



Farmers have been waiting for the 14th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi for a long time. Let us inform that its 13th installment was given to the farmers on 27 February. If you are also associated with this scheme of the government, then tell that a new update has come out regarding its next installment. Under this update, PM Modi can transfer 18 thousand crore rupees to the account of 9 crore farmers during his visit to Rajasthan. According to the information revealed, the 14th installment can be sent to the bank account of the farmers on July 28. If this happens, then two thousand rupees will be sent to the account of every farmer.

Get this work done soon to take advantage of the scheme



If you also want to take advantage of the Kisan Samman Nidhi being run by the Central Government, then it is very important for you to know some things. Without these, you will not be able to take advantage of this scheme of the government. If you also want to get the 14th installment, then first you have to complete your e-KYC. So in such a situation, if you have not completed e-KYC, then we would advise you to complete it soon. The response to e-KYC is quite simple. For this, farmers will have to complete the e-KYC response by visiting their nearest CSC center or by visiting the PM Kisan portal pmkisan.gov.in. Along with e-KYC, farmers will also need to get the land records verified to take advantage of this scheme. For this, farmers will have to go to their nearest agriculture office as soon as possible. If he does not do this soon, then the next installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi will not come in his account.

Money can also get stuck due to these mistakes



To take advantage of the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, before filling the application form, keep in mind that there should not be any mistake in it. There should be no mistake of name, mistake of gender, mistake of Aadhaar and address. Farmers should also keep in mind that their account number should not be wrong. Even if the account number is wrong, the installment amount will not come in your account. In such a situation, if you have made a mistake in the application form by visiting the official site of Kisan Samman Nidhi, then correct it immediately. For information, let us tell you that if you want to know whether you will get the next installment of this scheme or not, then you can see your name in the beneficiary list by visiting PM Kisan Portal.

Why was there a delay in releasing the 14th installment?



According to the rules, the government has time till the month of July to issue the 14th installment to the farmers. At the same time, on ascertaining the reasons behind the delay, it was revealed that the government is currently investigating which farmers are wrongly taking advantage of the scheme or have availed it despite being eligible for the scheme. Action is being taken against all such farmers and notices are also being issued to them. The work of recovery of the given money is also going on.