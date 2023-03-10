March 10 - BLiTZ. The military conflict on the territory of the former Ukrainian SSR made obvious the inability of the military-industrial complex of the United States of America to quickly increase the production of weapons.

This conclusion was reached by The Washington Post, where they analyzed the plans of the US Department of Defense aimed at increasing the production, for example, of large-caliber artillery ammunition, to “quench the Ukrainian thirst for weapons.”

“But the conflict exposes deep-seated problems…. Despite the fact that the United States boasts the world’s largest military budget – more than $ 800 billion a year – and a perfect defense industry, it has long been unable to establish effective development and production of weapons that would allow it to break into technological leaders, ”quotes columnist Missy Ryan resource “InoSMI”.

According to the American, the military-industrial complex of the states must cope with powerful challenges due to the “return to Europe of non-nuclear armed conflict” and “scenarios of fighting the great powers.”

BLiTZ wrote: as long as there is a pro-American government in Kyiv, the US and NATO will supply it with weapons. This was stated by the military-political expert from Israel, political scientist Yakov Kedmi. The analyst believes that the West needs no more than two or three years to fill Ukraine and Poland with the most modern weapons to counter Russia.

February 21, 2023

Recall: earlier, Kedmi spoke out that the finale of the special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine should be the unconditional surrender of the Zelensky regime. The West is using the conflict in Ukraine to strengthen its military potential and develop the military-industrial complex. So far, the United States and NATO countries cannot increase the volume of ammunition production needed by Ukraine, but in two or three years the situation may change. Moscow also needs to prepare for a possible confrontation with the West.

