The water level of Son river increased, more than 30 trucks engaged in sand mining got stuck in the river.

Sasaram. Monsoon has become fully active in Bihar. It has been raining continuously for the last two days in all the districts of the state. On the other hand, due to the heavy rains in the neighboring country Nepal, the water level in the rivers of Bihar has increased and almost all the rivers are in spate. Due to the increase in the water level of the Son river in Rohtas, vehicles loaded with sand got stuck in the river.

The water level of the rivers increased due to rain

Due to the rains in Bihar for the last two days, the water level of the rivers has increased. Due to heavy rains in Rohtas, the water level of Son river has suddenly increased. Due to the sudden increase in the water level of the river, many vehicles engaged in sand mining got stuck in the river water. Katar Balu Ghat of Indrapuri police station area along with 30 sand laden trucks, two poklen machines and a car got stuck in Son river. There has been a stir among the vehicle owners after several vehicles got stuck in the river at the same time.

Efforts are on to rescue the stranded vehicles

Despite many trucks getting stuck in the river, no initiative has been taken at the administrative level to get them out. At present, neither the police nor the administration team has reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Vehicle owners and their drivers have expressed apprehension that if the vehicles are not removed from the Son river in time, it will be difficult to remove them from the river after the water level of the river rises further. Truck owners are trying to remove the vehicles stuck in the river with the help of JCB from their level.