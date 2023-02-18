The We Are Together movement distributed 14,000 tons of humanitarian aid in 2022

In 2022, volunteers distributed 14,000 tons of humanitarian supplies in the new regions of Russia as part of the We Are Together campaign. This was reported on February 18 at the Joint Headquarters for Assistance to Donbass.

“The humanitarian mission to assist the inhabitants of the new territories continues and will last as long as it takes to return a full-fledged peaceful life in the affected cities and villages,” the headquarters said.

It is noted that in 2022 more than 90 thousand volunteers and about 200 non-profit organizations joined the action. According to the headquarters, a total of 14,000 tons of humanitarian aid were distributed to half a million residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the population of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

The third season of the #MYVMESTE international award has also begun. On February 18, the rewarding of the activists of the mutual aid action took place.

Boris Podolny, head of the #MYVMESTE joint headquarters, deputy head of the Executive Committee of the Popular Front, was awarded the medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, II degree. Orders of Friendship and other awards were presented to volunteers and doctors who helped the residents of Donbass.

The awards were presented by Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation.

Earlier that day, the Aerospace Forces of Russia (VKS RF), together with Roskosmos, held another action to support the residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) and sent them over 300 tons of humanitarian aid.

On January 20, Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Astrakhan reported that Donetsk had received a new shipment of humanitarian aid from volunteers. According to doctors, they received new hemostatic agents, tourniquets, first aid kits, a large number of medicines and other important medical products.

Prior to that, on January 14, the Russian Aerospace Forces sent another convoy with humanitarian cargo to the residents of Donbass as part of the “We Don’t Leave Our Own” campaign. First of all, assistance will go to orphans, as well as to orphanages and hospitals.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

