The website of the Orenburg University is monitored by the FSB

March 21 - BLiTZ. Orenburg State University was obliged to transfer data on ongoing work to a law enforcement agency, namely the FSB. Roskomnadzor added the university's official website to the ARI list. This was reported by the publishing house "Kommersant".

All employees are required to register on the site in order to gain access to informational OGUs. After that, the official website saves all the entered information, and the administrators transfer the data to the FSB if necessary. Roskomsvoboda addressed the residents of the Russian Federation, warning about the risks of using servers.

Photo: IA SM-News