The wedding procession was returning from Mirzapur, on the way there was a debate on Modi-Yogi, on praise the driver rammed the young man in Bolero

A surprising incident has come to light from Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Here, a young man returning from a procession found it costly to praise PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi during a political discussion in the car. Enraged by this debate, the driver of the Bolero trampled the young man in anger. After committing the crime, the driver fled leaving the vehicle.

Angry relatives blocked the road at the spot and started demanding to call the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police. ADM Shiv Pratap Shukla reached the spot along with the police officers and pacified the matter by convincing the people. A murder case was registered at Vindhyachal police station on the complaint of the deceased’s brother.

The driver was angry with the praise of PM Modi and CM Yogi

Pramod Kumar Dubey, son of Rakeshdhar Dubey, a resident of Kolahi village, was married to Sonia Pandey, a resident of Raniganj in Pratapgarh on June 11. On Sunday, the procession went to Ram Janaki Palace Rewa Road in Mirzapur. On Monday morning at 4.30 am, after the marriage ceremony was over, the baraati was sent off. Groom’s uncle Rajeshdhar Dubey (50) and Kathwaiya resident Lalji Mishra Mahokhar resident Dhirendra Kumar Pandey and some other people sat in a Bolero and left for home. Political discussion started on the way. During this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were praised.

Eyewitness told about the incident

According to the eyewitness, the praise of Modi-Yogi was exasperated by the driver Amjad’s son Azhar alias Kallu, a resident of Vijaypur Chanbe. He said some things in protest about which Rajeshdhar Dubey retaliated. There was an argument between both of them. After dropping a person at Gapura intersection, the driver took Bolero and started going towards Atraila road. Rajeshdhar asked another person to leave Mahokhar. To which the driver refused. However, after talking to the person booking the vehicle, the driver went to Mahokhar to leave. After alighting the person riding the vehicle, there was an argument between Rajeshdhar and the driver again.

The driver opened the door and pushed the young man

The angry driver opened the door and pushed Rajeshdhar out. Said I will not take you. Rajeshdhar stood in front of the vehicle and said why won’t you take it. Meanwhile, the driver made the Bolero climb on Rajeshdhar. Rajeshdhar got stuck in the lower part of the Bolero and kept getting dragged for about 20 meters. He died on the spot. The driver applied the brakes and fled leaving the vehicle. Three small children and an elderly were sitting in the vehicle.

Young man used to do business in Delhi

Passengers and villagers were bewildered by the incident. Wife Shailkumari and daughter Pooja fainted as soon as the news of the incident reached the village. Rajeshdhar has two sons and one daughter. He used to do business while living in Delhi. The family also lives in Delhi. The relatives and villagers who reached the spot blocked the road. The jam ended after two hours when the administrative officials arrived. Police sends dead body for post-mortem.

