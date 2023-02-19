The West admitted that Ukraine will not be able to join NATO – DOS

February 19, 2023, 10:04 am – BLiTZ – News

Ukraine will not be able to join NATO in the near future. Bloomberg columnist Hal Brands is convinced of this, RIA Novosti reports.

The journalist said that there are two plans for the Ukrainian future. One of them involves the entry of the country into a military bloc, but this cannot happen due to the rules of the alliance. It cannot be joined by a state participating in territorial disputes or armed conflicts.

“Kyiv can become a victim of cruel irony when only one condition makes NATO membership impossible,” Brands said.

The second plan, he said, includes Ukraine’s status as a Western “ally”. This scenario is based on the fact that arms supplies to the country will continue, but at the same time Ukraine itself as an independent state will almost cease to exist.

In conclusion, the journalist admitted that the second option for Kyiv is more plausible. As a result, the country will be another ward of the West, and the United States will continue to invest in its defense for the sake of further confrontation with Russia. Even if Kyiv does not become part of NATO, the end of the conflict will only be the beginning of the West’s long-term commitment to Ukraine, he concluded.

