February 21, 2023, 09:33 – BLiTZ – News

China has increasingly begun to speak negatively about the actions of the United States, which regularly allow itself to interfere in the affairs of other states. At the same time, criticism of Beijing also applies to Washington’s general foreign policy.

Against this backdrop, news of China’s plans to start supplying weapons to Russia is causing concern among Western officials. Although the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the PRC does not plan such actions, he still called this possible scenario a “red line.” And Luxembourg Foreign Minister Asselborn threatened Beijing with sanctions if he decides to help Moscow in the conflict with Kiev.

new code123

As RIA Novosti columnist Pyotr Akopov noted, the Anglo-Saxons understand that the world order they are accustomed to is beginning to fall apart and are trying with all their might to prevent this. In their opinion, the defeat of Russia in Ukraine will avoid a scenario that is negative for them.

For the sake of achieving their own goal, they are ready to do everything that they have already demonstrated by undermining the Nord Stream, and with it the relations between Russia and Europe. Now they want to do the same with Russian-Chinese relations.

Earlier It became known that the head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, a member of the Politburo Wang Yi will arrive in the Russian capital in the second half of Tuesday, February 21. Read more in the BLiTZ article.