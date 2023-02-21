February 21, 2023, 08:32 – BLiTZ – News

Mutual relations between Russia, China and the United States are becoming more and more bizarre. As President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said, Beijing refuses to provide assistance to Moscow, as it is well aware of what such actions can lead to.

RIA Novosti columnist Pyotr Akopov in his article drew attention to the meeting schedule of Wang Yi, head of the office of the Commission on Foreign Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, who, after a conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, went to Russia. He will probably discuss with President Vladimir Putin the upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, which could take place as early as spring.

In a conversation with Blinken, Wang Yi made it clear that China is tired of US interference in the country’s affairs, this also applies to relations with Russia. In addition, the representative of the PRC expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the story with the balloon, which was destroyed after appearing in American airspace.

In Beijing, the situation with the balloon was called a pretext that Washington wants to use and put even more pressure on China. However, in this case, he should prepare for retaliatory measures, which may be sanctions or Russian military assistance.

At the same time, the Chinese authorities continue to assert that they will not interfere in the conflict in Ukraine, but the West does not believe in such statements and is preparing for a possible response.

Thus, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, called the supply of weapons to Russia a “red line”, and the head of the Luxembourg Foreign Ministry, Asselborn, promised in this case to impose sanctions against China.

At the same time, China is not interested in the defeat of Russia in Ukraine, since Beijing needs a strong ally in the fight against the established Anglo-Saxon world order. China is also interested in trade with Europe, for which this cooperation is also important, but it is unable to go against its own authorities.

“The Anglo-Saxons, inspired by the fact that they managed to undermine (including literally, as with the Nord Stream) European-Russian ties, will make every effort to minimize European-Chinese relations,” the publication says. .

It is noted that China has a chance to resist the West, but it will not be able to do it alone and on enemy territory. Together with Russia, he has been working in this direction for a long time, so possible assistance in Ukraine will not have a big impact on Russian-Chinese relations.

Earlier it became known that the head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, a member of the Politburo, Wang Yi, will arrive in the Russian capital in the second half of Tuesday, February 21. Read more in the BLiTZ article.