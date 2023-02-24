February 24, 2023, 07:41 – BLiTZ – News

The Russian Federation was able to withstand the confrontation with the Western powers without losing its own well-being in the economic sphere and without falling into a crisis. This point of view was shared by a specialist in the field of military affairs Viktor Litovkin.

“You can say that we stood against 50 countries. It speaks simply of the strength of our country. About our economy, finances. Russia has been at war with 50 countries for a year now, and the stores have everything. In contrast to the 1980s, when we did not fight with anyone and were friends with these countries, ”the URA.RU online publication quotes the text of his statement.

He pointed to the fact that the Western powers would not stop transferring the means of warfare to the Kyiv regime. This is due to the fact that its main goal is precisely the destruction of the well-being of the Russian Federation.

He stressed that the West is not helping Kyiv, but is fighting against Moscow, using it as its own tool.

Recall that the air alert regime was once again announced on the territory of a number of eastern regions. Information about this is spread by the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Development.

The text of the publication posted on the official portal of the department says that the specified regime operates in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Sumy regions. A similar situation is recorded in the Kirovohrad and Poltava regions. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.