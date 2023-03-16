March 16 - BLiTZ. Russia successfully overcomes economic difficulties and confronts new challenges.

This confidence was voiced by a member of the lower house of the Russian parliament, United Russia Tamara Frolova, against the backdrop of the words of the head of state that the country is on the verge of “big changes” to strengthen sovereignty and independence.

“Obviously, the beginning of the special operation and Western pressure changed a lot in our way of life, but all these events also affected the other side of our lives. Today we are gaining new experience of financial and economic independence,” quotes Russian parliamentarian resource “People’s News”.

BLiTZ wrote: The West distorts the facts and tries to convince the world community that India has decided to “betray” Russia. This statement, against the backdrop of reports from the Bloomberg agency that the Indian side allegedly “will not violate sanctions” on the limit of $60 per barrel, was made by the deputy director general of the National Energy Institute, analyst Alexander Frolov. He is sure that India’s decision to “observe the ceiling” of prices means only the rejection of the sea transportation of Russian oil by Western companies.

Recall: on February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the NVO at the request of the LDNR to help Donbass. Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine, but the Russian Federation will strive for its demilitarization.