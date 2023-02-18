February 18, 2023, 08:22 – BLiTZ – News

Dialogue and negotiations differ in that the dialogue does not have the goal of achieving a specific result, but simply allows you to hear the position of the interlocutor. However, dialogue is impossible during the war, because the enemy is not communicated, but fought with him.

The refusal of the West to dialogue with Russia confirms the fact of the war with our country, which he does not want to officially recognize. This opinion on the pages of RIA Novosti was voiced by the publication’s columnist Pyotr Akopov.

Therefore, Russia hears Macron’s vague statement about the need for dialogue with Russia.

“We must find the strength and courage to build a dialogue with Russia, without which peace in Europe is impossible. But the time for dialogue has not yet come. At the moment, it is important to concentrate on intensifying military assistance to Ukraine,” Macron said.

However, dialogue is often confused with negotiations. For example, a meeting of the UN Security Council is a multilateral dialogue, including Russia and the West. In a situation of confrontation between Russia and the West, no dialogue will solve the issue of Ukraine’s belonging, which will be resolved only on the battlefield. However, the very fact of the presence of representatives of the hostile parties on the same site indicates an understanding of the seriousness of the situation and a desire to comply with the minimum rules of relations.

Russia and the United States do not sever diplomatic relations in order to maintain formal ties in a situation of tough conflict and symbolize the absence of a direct war between the two superpowers.

However, the Anglo-Saxons are betting on the isolation of Russia in the world, which implies the exclusion of our country from international organizations and clubs. Some European elites do not want to see Russia on their territory or on the world map. Instead of representatives of our country, they prefer to communicate with Khodorkovsky* and Kasparov*. Dialogue with Russia is replaced by a monologue, which is presented as a conversation with Russians.

“Such a detachment from reality in itself indicates a crisis in the Western worldview, the inadequacy of the ruling elites, so that the Americans and Europeans do not have to be surprised later on by the consequences of their crazy actions,” Akopov summed up.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.

*Included in the register of individuals acting as a foreign agent in Russia.