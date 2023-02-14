February 14, 2023, 09:53 – BLiTZ – News In the material of the portal “Tsargrad” drew attention to the erroneous opinion of some people who believe that representatives of the Western political elite are much smarter and more literate than their Russian counterparts.

Journalist Vladimir Khomyakov acknowledged that politicians from Russia often make extremely controversial statements, but the country’s population understands the absurdity of such words. At the same time, the West does not realize when their elites start talking nonsense, he considered.

“The Western so-called establishment is also neither smart nor educated,” he said.

As an example, the author cited the speech of the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who accused Russia of hitting the economies of Western countries. Although it was they who imposed sanctions, which eventually returned like a boomerang, the journalist recalled.

new code123

Khomyakov also cited an article by the British tabloid The Sun, which said that “Putin is mobilizing kamikaze spies into the British army to wreak havoc in the UK.”

“That is, if earlier, only Petrov and Boshirov periodically traveled from Russia to the UK to casually poison a couple of Skripals that no one needed with a chemical warfare agent, now “cunning Putin” has focused on mass character,” the journalist noted.

Earlier it became known that in Britain they found out why some people believe that they saw aliens. Read more in the BLiTZ article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

