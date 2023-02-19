The White House again denied US involvement in the Nord Stream explosions

The United States is not involved in the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council (NSC) of the White House, said on Sunday, February 19.

“The United States is in no way involved in this (sabotage. – Ed.),” he stressed on the air of the TV channel fox news.

Kirby also noted that in the article, which was published by American journalist Seymour Hersh, “there is not a grain of truth.”

On February 8, Hersh published his investigation. It says that American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea last June, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, according to the journalist, were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

On February 16, the observer did not rule out the publication of new materials on gas pipeline explosions. According to him, the preparations for explosions on the pipelines were held in secret. Hersh did not divulge new details. He pointed to the role of Norway, Sweden and Denmark in the explosion.

The day before, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the United States categorically disagrees with the accusations of blowing up Russian pipelines. According to him, the incident occurred far beyond the borders of American territories, so the countries in whose jurisdictional waters the accident site is located should speak out on it.

Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 in connection with new information regarding the blowing up of gas pipelines.

At the same time, Hersh voiced his position not to attend the meeting. As Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the World Organization, said on February 17, the Russian Federation still hopes for the consent of the American journalist Seymour Hersh to speak at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Leaks at Nord Stream were discovered on 26 September. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency.