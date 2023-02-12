The White House announced the shooting down of an object over Canada at the direction of Biden

An unidentified object in the sky over Canada was shot down at the direction of US President Joe Biden. This was announced on February 12 by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

According to her, the operation was carried out by the North American Joint Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

“NORAD tracked him for about 24 hours, and then the president gave the go-ahead for two F-22 fighters to shoot him down. It fell on Canadian territory, so we did it in cooperation with Canada, ”she said on air. MSNBC.

The armed forces of Canada and the United States shot down an air target over the Yukon Territory in the northwest of the country on February 11. The soldiers removed the wreckage of the device for further study. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he ordered the shooting down of an unidentified object.

A day earlier, the US military also spotted a balloon in the airspace over Alaska, after which they shot down the aircraft. The object was tracked for 24 hours and shot down on the US border with Canada – over the northeastern part of Alaska.

On the night of February 3, a huge balloon was seen in the sky over the United States. The Pentagon then stated that it was a Chinese, presumably intelligence apparatus, but it did not pose a danger to the population, and all necessary measures to prevent the leakage of valuable information were promptly taken.

On February 4, the Associated Press reported that a PRC balloon had been shot down by the American military. The material noted that the balloon was shot down off the east coast of the United States on the orders of Biden. Later, the Pentagon said it examined the equipment on the balloon, establishing that it was used for intelligence gathering.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in turn, denied this assertion. The agency said in a statement that the purpose of the balloon is “civilian in nature.” The probe, in particular, was used for meteorological research. A serious introduction was made to Washington in connection with the incident. The ministry said the incident damaged relations between the two countries.

