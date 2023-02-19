On the eve of the visit of US President Joe Biden to Poland, the White House administration demanded that Ukraine step up actions on the battlefield, writes Politico on Sunday, February 19.

“The Biden administration urgently demanded that the administration of President Vladimir Zelensky consolidate its gains and, possibly, launch its own counterstrike,” the publication reports.

The White House has also advised the Zelenskiy team to prepare to attack now, as weapons and aid from Washington and Europe flow freely, according to several officials quoted by the publication. Based on this, the US administration fears that support from Ukraine’s European neighbors may soon become limited.

Retired Brigadier General David Hicks expressed the opinion that there is still no understanding whether Biden will be able to maintain the unity of NATO or whether it will only be more difficult, so Ukraine must show the results of the military assistance received.

On February 15, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Kiev was apparently running out of ammunition. He admitted that this would force the Kyiv authorities to retreat. Otherwise, in his opinion, the Ukrainian troops will simply be destroyed.

On January 25, Zelensky said that Kyiv expects to receive combat aircraft, artillery and long-range missiles from the West. Then he stressed that the partners “should expand our cooperation in the field of artillery, we must enter the supply of aircraft for Ukraine.”

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.