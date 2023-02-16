HomeNewsThe White House responded...

Criticism of the incumbent US President Joe Biden because of his venerable age is untenable. This was announced on Thursday, February 16, by White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

“Maybe they forgot about the president’s victories over the past two years, but I’m happy to remind you at any time,” she said during a regular briefing.

According to Jean-Pierre, the American leader was predicted to fail back in 2020, when he participated in the elections, but Biden nevertheless took this post and has been actively working for several years since then.

Earlier in the day, a spokeswoman for the head of state said that doctors are monitoring Biden’s health and working with him to strengthen his memory.

Earlier, on February 10, 19FortyFive senior editor Harrison Kass pointed out that speech and communication skills are probably the big weaknesses of the US president. The publication adds that voters are so concerned about the age and mental abilities of Joe Biden that they are not sure if they want him to run for president again in 2024.

Prior to this, on January 1, columnist Jordan Boyd, in an article in The Federalist, opined that Biden is not in good physical and cognitive condition, which jeopardizes the national security of the state. She noted that Biden’s reservations, which he allows almost daily, are already becoming trends on TikTok.

The 80-year-old Biden is the oldest president in US history, and his health regularly becomes a matter of discussion and concern among Americans. In addition, the politician repeatedly confused the names of countries and stumbled when boarding a plane.

