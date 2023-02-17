The White House spoke about the upcoming visit of Biden to Warsaw

US President Joe Biden will meet with leaders of NATO’s eastern flank during his visit to Warsaw. This was announced at a regular briefing on Friday, February 17, by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“The President will leave for Warsaw on Monday evening, where he will meet with the President of Poland. [Анджеем Дудой] <...> and the leaders of NATO’s eastern flank to reaffirm the unwavering US support for the alliance’s security,” she said.

In turn, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, indicated that Biden would meet in Warsaw with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine countries (Bulgaria, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Estonia) . He clarified that it is planned to bring up for discussion the issue of supplies of weapons by Poland to Ukraine.

In addition, the White House noted that during the visit, Biden does not plan to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Earlier in the day, it became known that Biden would arrive in Poland on February 21 at 8:30 (10:30 Moscow time), after which he would go to a hotel. Biden’s two-day visit will include a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw and a meeting with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine countries.

In connection with the upcoming visit, Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski urged residents to switch to public transport. During all the movements of the American leader, it is planned to block the streets.

Prior to that, on February 15, Polish media reported that Joe Biden would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Poland. It was reported that Warsaw and Rzeszow are being considered as a possible meeting place for the presidents.

On the eve of the Minister of National Defense of Poland, Mariusz Blaszczak, after a meeting of representatives of NATO countries in Brussels, announced that Warsaw was going to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine in March of this year. A day earlier, on February 13, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that Russia would win the Ukrainian conflict if Western countries delay in military supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).