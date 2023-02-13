February 14, 2023, 01:02 – BLiTZ – News Over the past two weeks, on the orders of US President Joe Biden, the US Air Force has destroyed four objects in the country’s airspace. In the first case, a Chinese balloon was shot down, but the origin and purpose of the remaining devices raises only questions. This is reported “Kommersant”.

The US Department of Defense has not yet made unambiguous conclusions about what happened. According to one version, the intercepted objects are of alien origin.

The publication claims that the whole world was gripped by panic. The United Kingdom is checking the security of its airspace, and similar “spherical objects” have been seen in Latin America. The so-called Republic of China is constantly controlled by PRC aircraft. At the same time, balloons from the United States monitor the territory of China.

Last Sunday, an octagonal object hovering in the air was discovered over Lake Huron, near Michigan. On Biden’s orders, Air Force warplanes destroyed the craft.

Earlier, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby John Kirby said that the US military had recovered from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean part of the frame and electronics of a downed Chinese weather balloon off the coast of South Carolina. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

