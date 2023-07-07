The whole world is crazy about MS Dhoni, but Captain Cool is a fan of this Bollywood actor... If you don't know then know here

MS Dhoni Birthday: Former India captain MS Dhoni, who is still very popular among his fans around the world, is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. The long-haired boy from Ranchi went on to become one of India’s most successful captains, winning several titles. His fans also know him by the name of Captain Cool. Dhoni won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He is still the only captain to win all ICC trophies. Today on his birthday, we will know some funny things, which hardly the fans would know.

MS Dhoni follows only 4 people on Instagram

As such, MS Dhoni has a strong fan-following on social media. But Captain Cool is a fan of this Bollywood actor. Mahi follows only 4 people on Instagram. He has posted 108 posts so far. Which is mostly with his daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi Dhoni. At the same time, more than 43 million people follow him. Although Dhoni follows only 4. The first number is Jeeva, the daughter of the cricketer, whom he follows. Starkid has more than 2 million followers.

MS Dhoni is a fan of this Bollywood actor

The emperor of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, is the only film personality whom MS Dhoni follows on Instagram. Big B has often expressed his admiration for MS Dhoni. Amitabh Bachchan once mentioned in his blog that moment when Dhoni came to meet him on the set of Baghban. Interestingly, MS Dhoni had also used Amitabh Bachchan’s song Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon while announcing his retirement in August 2020.

Film has been made on MS Dhoni

Apart from this, he also follows his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Sakshi and Dhoni met when she was a hotel management student and was working in a hotel. The Indian cricket team was staying there. The cricketer became a fan of Sakshi’s antics and they got married in 2010 and welcomed their daughter Ziva in February 2015. Let us tell you that a film starring Sushant Singh Rajput has also been made on Dhoni, which got a lot of love from the audience. The fourth profile that MS Dhoni follows on Instagram is not an individual, but the official account of his agricultural farm, Eeja Farms in Ranchi.

