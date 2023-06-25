The width of three state highways in Bihar will increase at a cost of 1131 crores, there will be facility in traffic till Nepal border

About 143.119 km length of three state highways in Bihar will be widened by 2025 at a cost of Rs 1131.19 crore. With this, people of about four districts will get better connectivity. Along with this, the facility of reaching Nepal border will also increase. The process of construction of these roads has started. Instructions have been given to build them at a fast pace with quality in a stipulated time. All these are being constructed under the supervision of Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited (BSRDCL).

SH-99 Biasi-Bahadurganj-Dighalbank

SH-99 Baisi-Bahadurganj-Dighalbank connecting Purnea and Kishanganj district will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 602.24 crore in a length of about 65.35 km. The deadline for its completion has been fixed as January 10, 2026. Due to this, there will be special convenience in traveling till Nepal border.

SH-103 Manjhave-Govindpur

About 42 km stretch of SH-103 Manjhave-Govindpur road in Nawada district has been fixed for completion by 2025 at a cost of Rs 211.69 crore.

SH-105 Bettiah-Narkatiaganj

Along with this, SH-105 Bettiah-Narkatiaganj in West Champaran district is likely to be constructed at a cost of 317.26 crores in a length of about 35.7 km. Earlier this road was only the main district road. It was included in the plan to improve it by giving it the status of SH.

10 meters wide

According to sources, the decision to increase the width of all the three SHs was taken last year. Earlier their width was about three and a half to four meters. Now it will be increased to about seven to ten meters. For this, the process including land acquisition has been completed. However, complaints have been received in many places about not getting compensation to the ryots. On this, information has been received from the corporation to investigate.

Plan to connect rural areas with highway

The process of financial approval for the construction of these three roads was completed recently. Along with this, instructions were given for speedy construction. There is a plan to connect the surrounding rural areas by increasing the width of all these roads. Due to this, the settlements around the three roads will also be economically developed.

