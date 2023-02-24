News

The wife of Vladimir Zelensky admits she has mental problems

By Desk Blitz
Елена Зеленская рассказала о проблемах с психикой
February 24 – BLiTZ: The wife of President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, Elena, said that today all citizens of Nezalezhnaya have mental problems, including her. Details are written by the German news outlet Zeit Magazin.

“This constant pressure makes everyone in our country mentally and physically sick. Yes, I am also treated, I receive psychological help. I don’t think I should hide it,” she said.

La Stampa: Italian Prime Minister to meet with Zelensky in the coming days in Kyiv

The 45-year-old woman said that her eyesight had deteriorated. This is due to the constant use of the smartphone. She does not let go of him all the time, looking through the news feed.

Specialists of the local Ministry of Health claim that Ukrainians will have 10-15 years younger illnesses. Including heart attacks and strokes.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: