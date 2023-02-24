“This constant pressure makes everyone in our country mentally and physically sick. Yes, I am also treated, I receive psychological help. I don’t think I should hide it,” she said.

The wife of President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, Elena, said that today all citizens of Nezalezhnaya have mental problems, including her. Details are written by the German news outlet Zeit Magazin.

The 45-year-old woman said that her eyesight had deteriorated. This is due to the constant use of the smartphone. She does not let go of him all the time, looking through the news feed.

Specialists of the local Ministry of Health claim that Ukrainians will have 10-15 years younger illnesses. Including heart attacks and strokes.