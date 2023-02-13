The winners of scientific competitions of the Andrey Melnichenko Foundation were named in Kemerovo

Kuzbass State Technical University named after T. F. Gorbachev hosted the All-Russian stage of the V Children’s Science Competition (DNA) and the II Russian Science Competition (RC), organized by the Andrey Melnichenko Foundation and the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to the organizers of DNA, in the five years since its inception, the competition has become an all-Russian competition. This year it has collected more than 330 applications from 45 regions of the country. 25 projects made it to the final and 15 of them became winners.

Thus, the IT-development of Kemerovo schoolchildren Artem Antonchikov and Vyacheslav Chertan (TsDNITT at KuzGTU “UnikUm”, Kemerovo) “Interactive learning system for designing neural networks” was recognized as the best DNA-2023 project. The authors of the project received one million rubles to implement their solutions.

The winner of DNA-2023 in the nomination “Engineering projects with the provision of mock-ups or models” was Kirill Barinov with “Development of a compact device to help suppress primary (nervous) tics based on the use of Arduino UNO” (Regional School Technopark, Astrakhan).

According to the results of the RNC-2023 final for the project “Scenery Vision: AI-copywriter”, 1st and 2nd year undergraduate students were awarded with gold medals: Boris Kozak (SPbPU, St. Petersburg), Mikhail Luzin (KuzGTU named after T. F. Gorbachev , Kemerovo), Ilya Danovsky (MSTU named after N.E. Bauman, Moscow), Artem Sannikov (MSTU named after N.E. Bauman, Moscow), Vadim Sannikov (St. Petersburg State University, St. Petersburg ) and German Yangalin (MSTU named after N.E. Bauman, Moscow). The new development is an intelligent system platform for generating information about the goods or services of companies.

The winners and prize-winners of the V Children’s Scientific and II Russian Scientific Competitions were awarded medals, diplomas and cash prizes. The authors of the best projects will be able to present their own developments at international competitions.

