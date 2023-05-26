The winning team of WTC 2023 final will be rich, know how much prize money will be received?

WTC 2023 Prize Money: the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Prize money has been announced for The final match of the World Test Championship is to be played between India and Australia at The Oval in London from June 7. Team India has made it to the WTC finals for the second time in a row, last time India had to face defeat against New Zealand. But this time the Indian team will give a tough fight to Australia and would like to capture the title. So let us tell you how much prize money the winning team of the World Test Championship 2021-23 is going to get.

WTC 2023 winner will get Rs 13 crore

The ICC announced this on Friday. The prize money of the second season of the World Test Championship has been increased. This time the winning team of the final will get $1.6 million i.e. Rs 13 crore as prize money while the runner-up will be given $8 lakh i.e. Rs 6.61 crore. The team that won the title this time will get about Rs 1 crore 29 lakh more than the previous winning team. Excluding the winner and runner-up, South Africa will be given 3.5 crores, England 2.8 crores, Sri Lanka 1.6 crores while New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh will be given Rs 82-82 lakhs as prize money.

How much prize money did the winner get last time?

The final of the World Test Championship of the first cycle was played in 2021 between India and New Zealand. New Zealand team was victorious in this title match. The Kiwi team won against India by eight wickets in the final. Then the winning team was given Rs 11.71 crore as prize money. And the runner-up India got Rs 5.8 crore. Then Rs 8.78 crore was fixed for the joint winner. Apart from this, Australia was given 3.3 crores, England 2.5 crores, Pakistan 1.5 crores and other teams were given Rs 73-73 lakhs. Now

