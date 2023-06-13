The wonder of Project Rail and Impact: After matriculation and inter, Koderma won the 11th examination as well

Koderma, Gautam Rana: After great success at Jharkhand level in matriculation, intermediate and 8th board exams, Koderma district has won laurels in the entire state by performing better in 11th board exams as well. Jharkhand 11th board result has been released on Tuesday. In this examination, 99.74 percent of the candidates of Koderma were successful and stood first.

Koderma is becoming education hub

Let us tell you that Koderma district had achieved the distinction of being the topper for the second time in a row in the entire state in the Matriculation and Inter examinations this year. At the same time, for the first time in the eighth board examination, he came first in the entire state. Now on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in the 11th board examination released by Jack, Koderma surprised everyone by securing the top position in the entire state.

DC congratulated the students

DC Aditya Ranjan has congratulated all the students while expressing happiness over Koderma being topper in the entire state in the result of 11th examination after matriculation, intermediate and 8th board examination. The DC said that under Project Rail and Project Impact in the district for the last one and a half years, experienced teachers and PMU team are continuously monitoring the students by taking regular weekly tests from eighth to 12th class.

Result of continuous monitoring

DC Aditya Ranjan said that it is the result of continuous monitoring of the students that Koderma has succeeded in getting the first position in the entire state in the matriculation, inter, eighth board and also in the 11th examination. Let us inform that this year 7886 students from different areas of the district had appeared in the 11th examination, out of which 7,865 children have achieved success.