The word Hindu will not be removed from the name of Lohardaga’s Nadia School, amendment in the names of 7 other excellent schools

The Department of School Education and Literacy has withdrawn the change made in the earlier names of excellence schools. The letter issued on May 25 has been amended in this regard. A letter in this regard has been issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy. The names of seven schools have been amended again. Now only CM School of Excellence will be added to the previous name of the schools.

According to the letter issued by the department, the word Hindu has again been added to Lohardaga Nadia Hindu High School. In the letter issued earlier, the word Hindu was removed from the name of the school. The word Ramrudra removed from Chas Bokaro’s Ramrudra Plus Two High School has also been added to the name of the school.

The change in the name in the past by the Department of School Education and Literacy has been described as a typographical error. The discrepancy in the letter issued earlier by the Education Department has been rectified. In the list released earlier, the names of some schools were merged with other schools. Chas Bokaro was added to the name of the school at Nawadih in Bokaro district. These mistakes have been corrected.

Now this will be the name of the schools



CD Girls CM School of Excellence Jhumritilaiya, Koderma

SSLNT CM School of Excellence Girls, Dhanbad

District RK Rama Sahu CM School of Excellence, Garhwa

Chandrawati Memorial CM School of Excellence, Domchanch Koderma

District Ramrudra CM School Of Excellence, Chas Bokaro

CM School Of Excellence BPM, Burmaines Jamshedpur

District CM School of Excellence Nadia Hindu, Lohardaga