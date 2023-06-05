The work of Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge is three and a half years behind schedule, then why the contracting agency was not disbanded?

Bhagalpur: The construction of Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge is running three and a half years behind schedule. Questions are being raised about not debarring the agency even when the work is incomplete. Not only this, the question is also arising that if the agency had been debarred, further blacklisted action could have been taken against the agency. Then another agency could get the contract to complete the incomplete bridge. If this was the case, this situation would not have happened. At the same time, there is no doubt among the people about the durability of the parallel bridge going to be built by them in Bhagalpur. The bridge under construction in Sultanganj has collapsed for the second time. Instead of taking action on the concerned contracting agency, time extension was given. The agency has got time extension not once or twice, but seven times. This bridge, which was built in four and a half years, is incomplete even after seven and a half to eight years. It is to be known that if the work is not completed within the stipulated time in small projects, the concerned work agency is declared debarred and is debarred from participating in any other tender.

If any project is not completed on time, then the concerned contracting agency is declared debarred. He remains in the debar period until he completes that work. In case of disqualification, it cannot participate in the second tender also.

Had there been a debar, we would not have got the contract for the parallel bridge

If the concerned work agency had been debarred for not making the Agwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge on time, it would have neither been able to participate in the contract for the parallel bridge of Bhagalpur nor would it have got the work. This doesn’t even create a doubt that if he builds it now, will it be durable or not.

There will be no separate investigation of the fallen super structure

The super structure that has fallen again will not be investigated separately, but it will be continued by including it in the already ongoing investigation. According to the official of Bridge Construction Corporation, Patna, the investigation is going on. However, the investigation report has been submitted. However, the investigation of P-5 has not been completed yet. The audit of the design of the entire bridge is also going on. It will be continued after including it in the same investigation.

what do the officers say

Sunil Kumar, Deputy Chief Engineer of Bridge Construction Corporation Patna, said that there are many reasons for not debarring the work agency of Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge. This is not our decision. It is a government level decision. The fallen super structure will not be investigated separately, but it will be continued after including it in the earlier investigation. As such, the investigation report has come, but the investigation of P-5 is still going on. The audit of the design of the entire bridge is also going on.

