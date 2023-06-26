The world bends, just need someone to bend it

Deepak Kumar Tyagi

Today’s India is moving fast on the path of development in the world by weaving its caste, religion, dialect, water, weather and biodiversity in one thread. It will soon become a developed country. In the 21st century, there is a dream in the eyes of every patriotic Indian that how India should become a super power, in whose honor every country should bow down. However, governments are making efforts to make this dream of the countrymen come true. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in the year 2014, people have started feeling that his dream will be fulfilled in any case.

Anyway, looking at the long list of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visits and achievements, a clear impression of the mission of ‘Super Power India’ is visible on each of his visits. According to the opinion of most of the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved to be perfect in realizing his dream of ‘Super Power India’ on the ground. He has established India’s glory on foreign soil. Due to the concrete strategy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the last nine years, India’s sting is ringing in different regions of the whole world. Today, even on foreign lands, the countrymen are proudly calling themselves Indians.

India’s image has strengthened in the world today under the rule of Prime Minister Modi. It is such a situation that no country can dare to ignore India in any field today. India, while working in the fields of agriculture, industry, trade, education, medicine, technology, research, defence, IT, space etc., has created a unique identity in the world in the fields related to land and water. This is a big sign from the point of view of ‘Super Power India’ mission.

This strong position of India in the world is a great achievement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule. The prestige of India and Indians is increasing on global forums. Indian representatives roar like a lion while speaking factually at various forums of the world. The whole world listens to him carefully. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to America is no less than a milestone for this mission.

During this, a big panel has been prepared from the important agreements between Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden. Modi has become the first Indian politician to address a joint session of the US Congress on two occasions. It is a historic moment for US lawmakers to stand up and clap repeatedly during his address. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become such a popular personality of the world whose autograph is being taken by the President himself.

If seen from any prejudice, India is getting special preference on every international platform under Modi rule. There was no such fear till date. It is the wonder of the same Dhak that today the whole world is discussing the foreign policy of the Modi government along with our countrymen. Everyone is starting to feel that Modi’s mission of ‘Super Power India’ is now in proper motion with full control. Anyway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved this time and again on the basis of his efficient effective strategy and strong working style during foreign tours – ‘The world bends, we just need to bend it’.(The author is an independent commentator. )