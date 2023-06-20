The world’s tallest and largest Ramayana temple will be ready by 2025, Mahavir Mandir Trust is getting the construction done

Sachidanand Satyarthi / Amresh Verma, Kaithwaliya. The construction work of the world’s largest Viraat Ramayana temple at Kalyanpur Kaithwalia in East Champaran started on Sunday with Vedic chanting. The construction of the proposed temple on 120 acres will be completed by 2025. In the first phase, three thousand piling (foundation work) will be completed by November 2023. Acharya Kunal Kishore started the construction work of the temple after worshiping at the work site. Along with this, the doubt among the people about the construction of the temple also ended.

Bhoomi Pujan was done in 2012

The Bhoomi Pujan of the temple was done in 2012. Since then many obstacles have come. Acharya Kunal Kishore said that now all the obstacles have been removed. The construction of the temple started. It will be completed within the stipulated period. This temple will be the tallest, biggest and widest in the world. The biggest Shivling of 210 MT will be installed in the temple. The height of Shivling will be 33 feet. It will be installed here by bringing it from Mahabalipuram in a 156 wheeler truck. After the installation of Shivling, the work of decoration of Shikhar will be completed.

The temple will be three storey

Acharya Kunal Kishore said that the temple will be of three floors, in which devotees will get to see all the characters of the Ramayana period. Along with a huge crowd of villagers, the land donors were also present at the venue. Everyone’s faces were beaming for the future development of the area. Ramayana Temple Ayodhya Via Kaithwaliya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Nepal is being built on the side of the proposed forelane.

The work agency gave 11 lakhs for the construction of the temple.

Praveen Kumar Gupta, the owner of Delhi’s Suntouch Infra Solution Company, which constructed the Ramayana temple, announced a contribution of Rs 11 lakh. It was advised to put this amount in the account of the temple. Praveen Gupta said that this is the first work in which the construction material committee will give, while the construction agency will be paid the fixed amount on the 15th day of completion of the work.

Difficulties will increase for JDU MP’s son, hearing will be held in Patna High Court in 1600 crore ambulance tender case

Excerpts of conversation with Acharya Kunal Kishore on temple construction

Question- There was doubt about the construction of the temple since 2012?

Answer- There were some obstacles, which have been removed. The work has started in an auspicious time.

Question- From where and how did you get the land?

Answer- Some land donors have donated land. There are also people from minority community among them, their presence at the workplace is encouraging.

Question- How was the plan to build a temple in a backward area?

Answer- No one made the plan. By the grace of Hanuman ji, during the pilgrimage, the land was found suitable for the construction of the temple.

Question- When will the temple be ready?

Answer- Foundation work will be completed by November 2023. The temple will be ready by 2025. After this the spire will be built.