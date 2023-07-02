The young man had to save the girl student buried under the car in Patna, the police took her to the police station, know the whole matter

It was very difficult for the young man to save a girl student who was buried under a car in Patna. The police of Gandhi Maidan police station picked up the person who had saved the student. The case is near Ramgulam Chowk in the city. Where a high speed car had hit a private coaching student. After which the student got trapped in the car. After this incident, the police of Gandhi Maidan reached the spot and caught the young man who saved the student.

car driver absconded

Actually, seeing the girl student trapped in the car after stumbling, a crowd of people gathered around there. People started trying to get the girl student out. Meanwhile, an auto driver and a passenger sitting in the auto reached here to take him out. He threw the student out of the car. But, meanwhile, the car driver escaped from the spot by dodging somehow.

The police caught the young man who saved

The road got jammed due to the incident. But the traffic police did not reach the spot. Seeing the uproar, Gandhi Maidan police station chief reached the spot with his team. Where the police caught the passenger who had taken out the girl student and then started making her sit in the car. After this, he was taken to the police station.

what did the police station say

In this case, the SHO told that the youth started misbehaving with the police. After which he has been brought to the police station only for questioning. At the same time, the driver of the auto in which the young man was riding said that he had gone to save him, but the police only caught him.