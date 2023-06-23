The young man had to shout ‘hijack’ in the flight, the elderly woman had a heart attack

The Mumbai-Delhi Vistara flight was delayed by four hours on Thursday as a male passenger died just before take-off. ‘hijack’ He had to be offloaded and arrested for shouting, following which the aircraft was searched as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) prior to fresh approval. After which departure was done.

The youth who shouted hijack was arrested

A Vistara spokesperson cited the SOP and said that the authorities were immediately informed and the passenger – Ritesh Sanjaykumar Juneja – was handed over to them. “Thoroughly checked and cleared to fly with the rest of the customers.” An official said, “When the aircraft was preparing to take off, the passenger shouted ‘hijack’. This raised suspicion and all passengers had to be deboarded for a detailed check of the aircraft and the passenger.”

Elderly woman had a heart attack in the plane

In another incident, an elderly woman was rescued after she suffered a heart attack mid-air by a doctor in Bengaluru – who was her fellow passenger on the plane she was traveling in. According to the Times of India report, both the passengers were going from Bengaluru to the national capital Delhi by Indigo’s flight on Wednesday.

co-passenger saved the life of an elderly woman

The 60-year-old woman has been identified as Rosamma. She was traveling with a relative and soon after take off, she reported feeling unwell and having difficulty in breathing. After this, the cabin crew of the flight made an announcement asking if there was a doctor on board. Thankfully, Dr Nirantar Ganesh, who works as an orthopedic surgeon at CANS Multi-Specialty Hospital in Jalahalli, Bengaluru, answered the call and came to the rescue of the woman.

