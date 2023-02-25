The younger brother of the mayor of Kyiv Vladimir Klitschko ride on a German tank Leopard

Vitali Klitschko has repeatedly pleased the public with his ambiguous statements. But everyone forgot a little that he has a brother, boxer Wladimir Klitschko. This time he pleased the audience, though now in the role of a tanker. And not on the German ring, but on the German training ground.

Rumors say that he did not drive the tank himself, but rode it as a passenger. But it doesn’t matter, the main thing is that he was there, in Germany, at the tank training ground! Vladimir did not ride a tank in vain. Having shown himself to be a good “tanker”, he may have convinced Scholz of the need to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Other European countries have also joined Germany, they are ready to supply tanks and train Ukrainian crews, since earlier the tankers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were not ready to operate Western equipment.