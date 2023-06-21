The youth of Jharkhand are earning a name by becoming yoga gurus abroad, so many people go every year for training

Nowadays people are making yoga a part of their lifestyle to stay healthy. In such a situation, yoga has emerged as a better option even in the form of employment. While youths are making their career by becoming yoga instructors in their country, they are also serving abroad. Hundreds of yoga instructors from Jharkhand have started training abroad in the last few years. In recent times the number of these youths has increased. Every year 10 to 12 youths from Jharkhand are going abroad and becoming yoga gurus. Presently more than 400 yoga instructors are serving abroad from Jharkhand only.

Craze to go abroad has increased in three-four years



The craze from Jharkhand to go abroad to become a yoga guru has increased in the last three-four years. Before Corona, where more than 250 youths from Jharkhand went abroad to become yoga gurus, now this number has increased to more than 400. These include Preeti Kumari, Praveen Karmakar, Jitendra Kumar, Nilesh Karmakar, Deepak, Sujit and Saloni, among others.

At the same time, more than 100 youths from Ranchi are giving training by becoming yoga gurus. Gaurav Sharma of Ranchi has been in Vietnam for the last 10 years and also gives yoga training in different companies there. Also send yoga instructors. Now Gaurav is running a yoga company there. Ranchi’s Preeti gives yoga training in Thailand and tells how much craze is there for yoga here.

Most yoga craze in six places



There are some places abroad too, where there is maximum craze for yoga. These include Vietnam, Bangkok, Thailand, Malaysia, Kuwait and China. There is maximum craze for yoga gurus of India. Sanjay Kumar Jha, general secretary of the Yoga Association of India, said that yoga instructors in foreign countries get better career and money options. That’s why the yoga instructors here go abroad. Jharkhand has the maximum number of yoga instructors in Vietnam.