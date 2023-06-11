Theodore John Kaczynski, the dreaded criminal who shook America, died in prison

Washington, June 11 (Hindustan). Theodore John Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, died in the local jail on June 10. Kaczynski, 81, was a vicious criminal with a sharp mind. Kaczynski, who was synonymous with terror in America, was accused of killing three people. This dreaded criminal had carried out 17 bomb blasts between 1978 and 1995.

Kaczynski, who studied at the world’s famous University Harvard, had achieved scholarship at the age of just 16. The question of what led Kaczynski, a mathematics topper, to the quagmire of crime, was buried with his death.

Kaczynski earned his doctorate in mathematics at the University of Michigan in 1967, before taking a job as an assistant professor of mathematics at the University of California, Berkeley. In 1971 he moved to Montana. Bought land there. That winter he built a tar-paper cabin near Lincoln, a town of less than 1,000 people. He made bombs in this cabin. He used these bombs in such a way that there was little chance of a trace behind him. He was such a clever mind that it took nearly two decades for even the US investigative agency FBI to catch him.

In 1995, the criminal sent his 35,000-word manifesto Industrial Society and Its Future to the FBI for publication. He had threatened that if this did not happen, the agency would never catch him. Forced the investigating agency had to obey him. Shortly after this, in 1996, he was arrested by the investigating agency. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. Since then he was imprisoned in jail.